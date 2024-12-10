Tottenham Team News at Rangers: Van de Ven, Johnson, Romero

Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of an injury crisis, and it’s keeping them from trying to reach their goals this season. Micky van de Ven (thigh), Mikey Moore (unspecified illness) and Brennan Johnson (unspecified illness) are all moving closer towards being fit to feature again.

The trio could all be in contention to feature on Thursday, or they might have to the weekend.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Dec. 12, 8pm, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 of 8

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 9th, 10 pts, WWWLD Rangers 8th, 10 pts, WLWDW

Spurs Team News

Said Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu: “Obviously, I thought Romero would be OK to play 90, but Micky, probably 60-70, so we were always going take him off. He didn’t feel anything significant. He just felt tightness, but we were always going to take him off anyway.”

So that covers Van de Ven. In regards to the aforementioned Romero, he has now suffered a new injury, in his quadriceps.

“He felt something in his quad,” said Big Ange. “He trained really well. He wasn’t the one I was worried about, to be honest, but, you know, it’s just like I said, the way the season’s going for us, unfortunately. So, we just have to wait and see.”

His status is up in the air right now.

Elsewhere Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison (all three of which have thigh injuries) all remain out for the longer-term.

