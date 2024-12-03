If Tottenham Hotspur are to make a move, and by that I mean a real move, then the time is now. And it all starts with a trip to AFC Bournemouth on Thursday. Spurs thrashed Manchester City (a club that is uncharacteristically in a slide right now) last month, meaning a door has been opened.

Manchester United is down, while we’re not really sold on Arsenal or Chelsea yet either.

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec 5, 2024, 8:15 pm UK, Dean Court, Vitality Stadium, Boscombe, UK

Result Probability: Tottenham 39% Draw `25% Bournemouth 36%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 7th, 20 pts WLWLD Bournemouth 13th, 18 pts DWLLW

This is really the right year for Spurs to make a statement of intent, and move up the ladder. Ange Postecoglu said they would win a trophy this season, so it’s time to back up the big talk.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

