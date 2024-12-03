Lots and lots of absentees for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night, when they visit AFC Bournemouth for the final midweek Premier League fixture. We start with Rodrigo Bentancur who will serve the third of his seven-game suspension for domestic competition.

Elsewhere, moving on from Bentancur, Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (major ankle injury), Micky van de Ven (hamstring problem) and Richarlison (also a hamstring problem) are all ruled out here.

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec 5, 2024, 8:15 pm UK, Dean Court, Vitality Stadium, Boscombe, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 39% Draw `25% AFC Bournemouth 36%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 7th, 20 pts WLWLD AFC Bournemouth 13th, 18 pts DWLLW

Spurs Team News

Mikey Moore (unspecified illness) is a strong doubt, at the least, and will likely not recover in time.

However, the news is better for Cristian Romero, whose toe injury should not keep him out for an extended period of time, we’re told. It still could be serious enough to keep him out of this next match.

You also have two players who could be cleared if they pass late fitness tests in Dominic Solanke (unspecified illness) and Archie Gray (a slight knock on the thigh).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

