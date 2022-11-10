Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

We have reached the last week before the unprecedented World Cup break. Tottenham Hotspur will sign things off in front of their home fans against Leeds United on Saturday. Or as we like to call them, Leeds United States of America (more on that here). Tottenham comes into this game on the back of a shock League Cup loss at Nottingham Forest.

Some poor defending saw Spurs lose 2-0, and thus being eliminated from the Cup. Antonio Conte looked furious as he marched off of the pitch. That’s one less trophy available to the North London club who is desperate to break their trophy drought (since 2008).

Their opponents, Leeds United, were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup after falling to defeat at the Molineux against Wolves. Jesse Marsch really shuffled his deck, making a load of changes, but could not win.

Tottenham vs Leeds United FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 12, 2022, at 3 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 60% Draw `22% Leeds United 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 26pts WLLWL Leeds United 12th, 15pts LLLWW

Team News

There is no new injury news to report for Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero, Son Heung Min and Richarlison all remain out and none of them looks likely to play World Cup football.

Starting XI Prediction

There is no reason that we should see anything but a full-strength Tottenham side here. Spurs need to get a win on the board. They have just two wins in their last seven fixtures and are rapidly losing touch with the top clubs.

Here is how we see Spurs lining up against Leeds United.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Lenglet, Dier, Davies, Royal, Perisic

MID- Hojbjerg, Bentancur

ATT- Kulusevski, Kane, Moura

Stuey’s Two Cents

This World Cup break can’t come quick enough for both Spurs and Antonio Conte. Their form stinks! Leeds United is coming off of two league wins, despite their cup loss in their last fixture. I genuinely think if Jesse Marsch gets his tactics spot on, he can mastermind a victory over this Spurs side. Leeds 2-1.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

