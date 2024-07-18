Another friendly against a club from a capital city of a country that is part of the United Kingdom. This time, it’s much closer to home for Tottenham Hotspur, who triumphed 5-1 at Hearts last night in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. Now they return to London, where they’ll make the much shorter trip to QPR.

This is certainly one of the more intriguing friendlies this summer for Spurs, as Queens Park Rangers have a very rich history.

Tottenham Hotspur at Queens Park Rangers

Kickoff (local time): Sat July 20, 3pm, Loftus Road, London, UK

And it comes amidst rumors that Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu could be in frame to take over the England National Team job.

Gareth Southgate unexpectedly stepped down as Three Lions boss, following the Euro 2024 loss to Spain, and now numerous names are being tossed around as his potential successor.

Southgate was due to see his contract expire, but the FA wanted him to stay. As for Postecoglu, so far he’s said “all the right things,” in terms of turning out that noise and just focusing on where he’s at right now.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at QPR (Club Friendly)

Brandon Austin; Emerson Royal, George Abbott, Tyrese Hall, Djed Spence; Alfie Devine, Archie Gray; Bryan Gil, Lucas Bergvall, Alejo Veliz; Dane Scarlett.

