As the Yuletide descends upon us, Tottenham Hotspur are on the second page of the standings. They’ve fallen way below all of the qualification slots for next season’s UEFA competitions. They will head to Nottingham Forest for a Boxing Day clash that represents two clubs heading in polar opposite directions. No wonder Nottingham Forest are strongly tipped to hold serve here at home and win this one.

The Tricky Trees are having a surprisingly phenomenal season, and they represent the 2024-25 season’s changing of the guard.

Boxing Day FYIs

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Thur. Dec. 26 3pm, City Ground

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 23 pts, DLLWL Nottingham Forest 4th, 31 pts WLWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 41%

We’ll very likely have a new Premier League champion this season, and the top four will be massively reshaped. Forest and AFC Bournemouth are up; Tottenham and both Manchester clubs are down.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Heung-Min Son; Dominic Solanke

