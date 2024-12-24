Ben Davies is moving closer towards a return for Tottenham Hotspur, but he remains a strong doubt for the Boxing Day clash at Nottingham Forest. “Ben is not as bad as first thought,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu said during the most recent time that he spoke of the thigh injury that Davies is recovering from right now. “There is a chance he could be back hopefully before the new year, so that was positive again.”

So it sounds like Davies might actually be able to participate in the festive fixtures, at some point.

Boxing Day FYIs

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Thur. Dec. 26 3pm, City Ground

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 23 pts, DLLWL Nottingham Forest 4th, 31 pts WLWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 41%

Tottenham Team News

And that would be wonderful from him, as this is “the most, wonderful time……of, the…..year!” Elsewhere Rodrigo Bentancur is now back available again, having finished serving his massively long suspension, for an offense that actually didn’t even offend the victim (his friend and teammate Heung-Min Son).

Otherwise there are no changes at this time for Tottenham, who are still without the five long-term injured players who have no timeline for return at this point.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

