While Tottenham Hotspur have gotten results in the domestic cup competitions lately, they have just been atrocious in the Premier League. They’ll enter the trip to Everton FC sitting 14th in the table and having lost four of their last five fixtures, with the other result being a draw.

They are far out of contention from qualifying for any of the UEFA competition slots for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur at Everton FC

At least their opponent on Sunday are an even bigger mess, as Everton FC sit further down the table than Spurs. So that should help in the cause of ending this dry patch.

Tottenham will also get to play their second choice goalkeeper for this one, instead of their third string option, which has been the case lately.

Fraser Forster has now resumed training, so he should be good to go for this one. Ben Davies is back in training too, so he might be available for selection as well.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Fraser Forster, Pedro Porro, Radu Drăgușin, Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominick Solanke, Heung-Min Son

