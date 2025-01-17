Tottenham Team News at Everton: Werner, Bissouma, Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are suffering through an incessant injury crisis of a season, and they now find themselves only eight points above the relegation zone. They could be without the services of as many as 11 players when they visit Everton FC, another club that is in dire straits, on Sunday. Timo Werner, Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson are the latest fitness concerns for manager Ange Postecoglu.

The last thing Spurs need is yet another guy with a thigh/hamstring injury, but that’s exactly what they have on their hands in Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur at Everton FC FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

“The only one to pick up an injury was Timo,” manager Ange Postecoglu said a couple days ago. “He picked up a hamstring injury; we’re waiting on the results of that scan.”

Werner joins Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie as Spurs players with injured thighs/hamstrings.

It’s absolutely crazy what has gone on in North London in regards to their team and that specific body part. As for Johnson, he faces a late fitness test in order to make the matchday squad, due to tightness in his calves.

The same applies for Yves Bissouma, who is battling an unspecified knock. Meanwhile Guglielmo Vicario (ankle/foot) and Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion protocol) remain sidelined as longer-term absentees.

There is good news though, as Fraser Forster and Ben Davies are coming back into the squad.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories