It’s time for Tottenham Hotspur to finally end their 16 year trophy drought? Actually, according to current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu, it IS TIME for Spurs to end their trophy drought! And the League Cup might be the best/most likely place to do so. And this competition, for the North Londoners, starts on Wednesday night when they visit Coventry City FC.

This past weekend saw Postecoglou field a question from a reporter who pointed out that he “normally” wins trophies during his second season at a given club.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Coventry City FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off: 8pm (BST), 3pm (EST) Wednesday Sept 18, Coventry Building Society Arena

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Series History: Coventry City FC wins 26, draws 22, Tottenham wins 43

The Australian could not resist, when it came to correcting her. “I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year,” he said. Well, touche! Game on!

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Coventry City (League Cup 3rd Round)

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies; Archie Gray, Pape Mater Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski; Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Prediction: Tottenham 3, Coventry City FC 0

Even with a weakened side, Spurs should still be able to cruise on by Coventry City, and get to the fourth round here.

