Tottenham Hotspur heads to Coventry City FC Wednesday nigh, hoping to put in a performance that doesn’t really make many headlines. An upset win, from the Championship side hosts, obviously would. A Spurs victory would obviously get considerably less attention and publicity. Richarlison (long term muscle injury) and Yves Bissouma (tweak on his groin) are the only two fitness concerns for the League Cup third round tie.

Let’s get you up to speed on both, as we preview the midweek, secondary cup clash.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Coventry City FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off: 8pm (BST), 3pm (EST) Wednesday Sept 18, Coventry Building Society Arena

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Series History: Coventry City FC wins 26, draws 22, Tottenham wins 43

Spurs Team News

“It’s hard to say at the moment, it’s a tweak in his groin,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said on Friday, ahead of the North London Derby loss yesterday. “The initial reports are it’s not serious which means there is a chance for Sunday, which tells me it’s nothing significant. If he doesn’t make Sunday, then I’ll assume he’ll be right for after that. At the same time, he’s just come off a long flight, you never feel great anyway, we’ll see how he trains tomorrow and that will give the best indication.” Regarding Richarlison, the big Australian said: “Still a while, mate, yeah. He’s in rehab and we are going to take it a bit conservative with him.”

Prediction: Tottenham 3, Coventry City FC 0

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

