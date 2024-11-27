Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs AS Roma

For Tottenham Hotspur, it would be pretty astute and practical for Rodrigo Bentancur to feature against AS Roma on Thursday. He should feature here in all Spurs’ UEFA competition matches, in the near future, given that he’s serving a seven match ban domestically. Why, well, we covered that here, as it’s the classic “the policing agency is much more angry than the actual victim” kind of situation.

So who should/will join him in the starting lineup?

AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Nov. 28, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 of 8

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 7th, 9 pts, WWWL AS Roma 20th, 5 pts, DLWD

AS Roma versus Tottenham Hotspur sounds like the kind of match that Jose Mourinho should be at, right?

After all, these are two of his many many former clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction

Fraser Forster; Djed Spence, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Archie Gray; Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner

