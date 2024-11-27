This has certainly not been the season that anybody at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club wanted, and it took yet another turn south with the broken ankle suffered by first choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The Spurs’ No. 1 required surgical repair for the ankle, so it’s going to be a long spell on the sidelines for him. Perhaps Vicario comes back in late April/early May? Or maybe he’s done for the season?

Either way, it’s now Fraser Forster time for the next few months!

AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Nov. 28, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 of 8

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 7th, 9 pts, WWWL AS Roma 20th, 5 pts, DLWD

Spurs Team News

Elsewhere Europa League clashes, like this one against the team from the Eternal city, would be a great chance for Mikey Moore to feature; ditto for Will Lankshear. However, Lankshear is suspended here, after getting his marching orders from the official in the last UEL clash, against Galatasaray. Meanwhile Moore is still battling a nasty virus.

And then finally, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Wilson Odobert all remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

