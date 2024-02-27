Tottenham Injury Updates: Udogie, Solomon, Porro

Tottenham Hotspur were off this past weekend, as their Premier League clash with Chelsea was postponed due to the Blues reaching the EFL Cup Final. And with Spurs already long gone from the FA Cup, it left the North Londoners with a stretch in February that resembled an international break (sort of kind of).

Well, we’re getting closer now to seeing Spurs back in action, so let’s go ahead and assess the latest on the team fitness situation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 2024, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Draw `20% Crystal Palace 17%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 47 pts, LWDWD Crystal Palace 13th, 28 pts, WDLLW

Pedro Porro

Manager Ange Postecoglu said ten days ago that he would be missing for a couple of weeks, due to a muscle strain that he suffered in training. He might be in contention for Saturday, but more likely he comes back on March 10 instead.

Destiny Udogie

The stellar fullback suffered a knee injury earlier this month, but it is not thought to be serious. Perhaps one game is all he’ll miss, and Udogie will be back on Saturday?

Manor Solomon

Another player with a knee injury, he is about a week or two away.

Fraser Forster

The back up goalkeeper, who suffered an ankle/foot injury, is out until likely April.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

