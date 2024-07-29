It’s time to take on the K League All-Stars, or Team K League, or the K League XI, if you’re Tottenham Hotspur. And Spurs will take on the best that the South Korean top flight has to offer on their home soil, so this should be a fun one. It even has a brand name, the “Coupang Play Series”.

The last and only time these two sides met, it was a nine goal affair, with Spurs winning 6-3.

Hybrid Friendlies FYIs

K League XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wednesday July 31, 12pm BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South, South Korea

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Typically, All-Star games, especially when they’re in the preseason, are all about “optional defending” (pretty much across the board in all sports), as they are exhibition/showcase games, so you could expect another high-scoring affair here. Obviously, Son will be in the first team here, as this match is on his home land.

Here’s who we think will join him.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Team K League

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies; Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung Min-Son

