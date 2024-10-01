When Tottenham Hotspur travel to the capital of Hungary, for a UEFA Europa League tie against Ferencvaros, it will provide a chance for some injured key players to get healthy. At the top of that list is Heung-Min Song, who missed the thrashing of Manchester United with a thigh injury. Son will miss out on Thursday, whether he’s fit or not.

Another guy who is certain to miss out is Radu Dragusin, who will serve a one-match, due to his dismissal against Qarabag

UEFA Europa League FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Ferencvaros

Matchday 2 of 8

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 3, 5:45pm, Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary

UEL Standings, Form: Tottenham 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Ferencvaros 26th, 0 pts, -1 GD, L

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Spurs Team News

Cristian Romero will slot in for him here. Meanwhile stellar young fullback Destiny Udogie has a thigh injury, for which the severity of is not quite presently known. However, we do know he will sit out here, and then we’ll just have to wait and see about the weekend.

Finally, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined for the midweek clash. They remain Spurs’ pair of long-term injury absentees.

