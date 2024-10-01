Tottenham Hotspur have to be considered among the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League this term (the other English side in the tournament, Manchester United, look a major mess right now- they’re not going to do anything), so Thursday presents a chance to truly make a statement at Ferencvaros.

Winning, and winning decisively at Ferencvaros, Spurs’ first road tie in the UEL would certainly send a statement of intent, an “in it to win it” kind of vibe.

UEFA Europa League FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Ferencvaros

Matchday 2 of 8

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 3, 5:45pm, Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary

UEL Standings, Form: Tottenham 4th, 3 pts, +3 GD, W Ferencvaros 26th, 0 pts, -1 GD, L

Despite this reality, expect Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu to rotate his side for this clash. This will be a lineup that has some solid strength to put, but obviously not the strongest possible from Ange Postecoglu.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Ferencvaros (UEL)

Fraser Forster; Archie Gray, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner

