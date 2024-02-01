Tottenham Hotspur are not out of the Premier League title race just yet. As they start to get more and more of their players back, their form starts to again resemble what we saw in the beginning of the season, when they were top of the table. Pape Sarr is coming back next, as he now returns to the club after his Senegal national side were eliminated early from the Africa Cup of Nations.

He should be available for the Saturday league fixture at Everton.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 3, 7:30, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 59% Everton 20% Draw 21%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLWW, 40 pts, 4th Everton DDLLL, 18 pts, 18th

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Said manager Ange Postecoglu of Sarr on Tuesday: “The latest I heard is that he should be back at some stage tomorrow. I’m disappointed for him, but he did well for them. It’s good to get him back and he should be fine for Saturday.”

Next we have Giovani Lo Celso (thigh), who is out this Saturday, but could be back the following weekend. Said Postecoglu: “Probably a little bit further away, not too far away, it depends on his recovery.

Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) remains a couple weeks away while Alejo Veliz (knee) may not be back until March.

Finally Heung Min-Song (Asian Cup) and Yves Bissouma (AFCON) remain away on international duty.

