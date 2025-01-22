When Ange Postecoglu fills out his team sheet at TSG 1889 Hoffenheim, or just Hoffenheim for short, he’ll just have to make do with what he has. Spurs are enduring a season-long injury crisis that is on par with, or maybe even worse than, Newcastle United and/or Chelsea last season.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 of 8

Tottenham Hotspur at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Kickoff: Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:45pm, Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

UEL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 9th, 11 pts TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 26th, 6 pts,

UEL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLDD TSG 1899 Hoffenheim WLDLD

Injury after injury after injury has left Spurs in a place that in the Premier League table much closer to relegation than to UEFA competition qualification. The only reason this isn’t getting more attention is Manchester United. They are equally awful, if not more so.

Spurs have to be thankful for United, and their misery overshadowing Spurs’ mess.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Hoffenheim

Fraser Forster, Ben Davies, Radu Drăgușin, Archie Gray; Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr; James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung-Min Son

