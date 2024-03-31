Tottenham Hotspur head into a London derby at West Ham United with just three injury concerns: summer signing Manor Solomon, the chronically-injured Ryan Sessegnon and backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster. All three missed out on the 2-1 win over Luton Town yesterday, and are set to miss again at West Ham.

Let’s look at when they might be coming back.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Tuesday, April 2, 8:15 pm local, London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 31% Draw 24% Tottenham victory 45%

PL Form: West Ham LDDWWLL Tottenham WLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 7th, 44 pts Tottenham 5th, 56 pts

Tottenham Team News

Let’s start with Forster, who is set to return late this/next (is it in April in your time zone yet?) month. He’s been out with an ankle injury since February. Solomon will make an April return as well, but more towards the middle of the month, as he recovers from a meniscus injury. His knee problem has kept him out since February.

Finally, Sessegnon has been shut down for the season since late February.

“Ryan has undergone surgery to his right hamstring following an injury during a U21s match,” a club statement read on Feb 26. “The 23-year-old will be closely monitored by Spurs’ medical team to determine when he can return to training.'”



Sess may face an uncertain future at White Hart Lane.

