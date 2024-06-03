Emerson Royal Hoping to Leave Tottenham for AC Milan

It is officially the silly season and that means it is time to talk about who is going where. Everyone hypes up the incomings, but the outgoings are just as important, if not more. Emerson Royal and Tottenham Hotspur are headed for a split, and that would be best for both parties. Royal is a squad player at White Hart Lane, but he’s drawing interest from several clubs, including Galatasaray and AC Milan.

Let’s start with the latter club, with the latest from Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

???? AC Milan keep working on new right back and Emerson Royal remains strong option alongside Tiago Santos. ?? Understand Emerson wants the move and he’s keen on joining Milan, no issues on personal terms. Told Tottenham want around €20m to sell Emerson, up to the clubs. pic.twitter.com/GumrQUzLRj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

With personal terms agreed, it looks like this is going to happen, but it may take awhile until a transfer fee is reached, because we are dealing with Daniel Levy here and you know how that usually goes. Expect a lot of hardball negotiation, so the talks could get pointlessly dragged out.

As for Galatasaray, reports out of Turkey, via Sports Witness, say they are very interested, but their bid is only in the region of just £8.5 million. That is not going to cut it, as Spurs wants is around £25.5 million.

This transfer saga is just getting warmed up.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

