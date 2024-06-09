Tottenham Transfer Talk: Eberechi Eze, Tanguy Ndombele

It’s an all-“club record transfer fee” signing edition of Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk. We look at the end of the line for Tanguy Ndombele, the man who currently owns the aforementioned distinction. After that, we’ll get into the guy who is potentially poised to break the Ndomeble record, Eberechi Eze.

Let’s dive right in, with the player Spurs paid £52.7m to Lyon for in 2019.

The North London club are now ready to part ways with their record signing, According to a report from French publication Footmercato, Tottenham will let him go as a free agent this summer, having given up on the Frenchman flop.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Spurs since January of 2022, having gone out on loan the past two seasons, first to Napoli and then to Galatasaray.

He was infamous for his clash with Jose Mourinho, but then again it is not like he got along swimmingly with any of the Tottenham revolving door of managers.

Ndombele will leave having featured 91 times and scored 10 goals.

Shifting gears to Eze, the attacking midfielder is a hot commodity this summer window, as plenty of potential suitors will come calling to Crystal Palace for him.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are in the final stages of reaching a record-breaking deal for the English international.

White Hart Lane is said to be on board with exercising his release clause of £60 million, plus put forth an additional £8 million in add-ons, for a grand total of £68 million, which would obviously then surpass the Ndombele deal.

Eze has three years left on his deal with Palace, which runs until June 2027.

Eze would be making the trip up in two senses- literally/geographically across town and metaphorically/symbolically across the table.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

