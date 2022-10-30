Is the seat already warming for Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Really, this early? Apparently, his position isn’t so settled, according to multiple reports. Rumors are flying around fast and furious about some unrest in the locker room, and even a potential return to Juventus.

For what it’s worth, the Old Lady, currently at a point much lower than we’ve seen in recent years, have publicly shot down the notion. One thing we know for sure, Conte is very frustrated.

Marseille vs Tottenham UCL Group Stage FYIs

Kick Off: Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022, at 8 pm Stade Velodrome

Competition: Group D, Match Day 6 of 6

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 41% Marseille 32% Draw 27%

He was absolutely right to lash out about VAR robbing Harry Kane of a game winning goal, two more UCL group stage points and a knockout round clinching, this past Wednesday versus Sporting Lisbon.

How far Conte truly went in lashing out, however, indicates just how much pressure he is under right now.

Team News

Richarlison and Delan Kulusevski remain out of contention Tuesday night, for the trip to Marseille. That’s nothing new. However, Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero missed out of the thrilling 3-2 win over AFC Bournemouth yesterday. He was also deemed a “big risk,” according to Conte, for the draw against Sporting last week.

Dealing with a fatigue-related calf issue, he should be match fit and in the starting line-up here for this must win game.

More on the stakes for this massive midweek continental clash, in another post, in a bit.

