Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla

When Real Madrid host Sevilla tomorrow they’ll do so as one contender in what is now three team La Liga title race. FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the only two sides ahead of Los Blancos, are meeting today. So we’ll see the result of that one and how it shapes the title chase.

Although it’s worth noting that fourth place Athletic Club is only five points off the pace of the league leaders.

So in actuality, it’s a four team title race in the Spanish top flight.

Just one point behind Barca and Atletico, Madrid could find themselves in first place with a win, provided those two sides end up in a draw. So this whole “disaster season” narrative that we’ve had to listen to…well, they could be top of the table in time for Christmas.

Real Madrid Team News vs Sevilla

Vinicius Junior will miss out due to a suspension. You also still have the trio of serious long-term knee injury absentees: David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

Meanwhile Ferland Mendy (unspecified muscular injury) will need to pass a late fitness test in order to make the squad here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Garcia; Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz; Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

