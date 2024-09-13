Real Madrid have nothing short of a full-blown injury crisis on their hands, ahead of the first match out of the international break. Jude Bellingham is, of course, the first name that immediately comes to mind, but there are worries over Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy and more.

Let’s get up to speed, starting with the guys that are officially ruled out.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 14, 9pm, Anoeta Stadium

Real Madrid Preview Material: Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 8 pts, DWDW Real Sociedad 12th, 4 pts, LWLD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 57% Draw 24% Real Sociedad 19%

Real Madrid Team News

Dani Ceballos (ankle) and Eduardo Camavinga (knee) are both sidelined for this one, due to sprains. David Alaba (ACL tear) is for sure on the shelf as well. Ferland Mendy (tibia discomfort) and Jesus Vallejo (muscle fatigue) are both available though.

The news is less certain for Militao (thigh) however, as he faces a race against the clock, and then, a late fitness test. Tchouameni (foot discomfort) is basically a 50/50 proposition while Bellingham (plantaris muscle) is about a week or so more away.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories