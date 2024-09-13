Other than Eder Militao, we just don’t see any of the Real Madrid players who are doubts, questionable, touch-and-go making the starting line-up tomorrow night. Los Blancos will just have to do the best they can with what they have.

And it’s going to be tough too, as fixture congestion season is starting.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 14, 9pm, Anoeta Stadium

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 8 pts, DWDW Real Sociedad 12th, 4 pts, LWLD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 57% Draw 24% Real Sociedad 19%

It won’t be long after this La Liga fixture on Saturday that Madrid will begin the defense of their UEFA Champions League title. From there, the fixtures, both continental and domestic, will come thick and furious.

Let’s take a look at what manager Carlo Ancelotti will do with his 4-2-3-1 starting formation on Saturday.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Real Sociedad

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Arda Guler, Rodrygo Kylian Mbappe; Vinicius Jr.

