No team has been more news-worthy, on the injury front, than Real Madrid, in recent weeks. They have had a full blown injury crisis on their hands, but the good news is that it’s alleviating. According to journalist Mario Cortegana, Los Blancos hope to have three of the injured contingent, Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, and Aurelien Tchouameni back for next weekend’s La Liga clash versus Real Sociedad.

The news is worse with Eder Militao, who recently suffered another injury setback. But we’ll run through it all here, the good, the bad and everything in between.

The star man, and leading contender for the Ballon d’Or has been out with a muscular injury since August 23. If he doesn’t return against the Basque club on Sept. 14m, then he could make his comeback three days later against Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League. Bellingham is the key, and Bellingham is right up there with Kylian Mbappe as galactico level.

The Frenchman midfield maestro has been out since just before the UEFA Super Cup win with a knee injury, and he’s expected to be out of action for a couple months. The current timeline has shifted, a little more favorably, and now he’s expected to return sometime in late September to early October.

The left back has been out since the beginning of the month with a muscle strain, but figures to return soon.

Aurelien Tchouameni

See Mendy, but just sub “foot injury” for “muscle strain” in regards to the defensive midfielder.

Eder Militao

Just got hurt last night while playing for Brazil during this international window. We’re still waiting on details, or a return timeline.

Suffered an ankle sprain just before international break, and should return in November sometime.

David Alaba

He has been out since last December with an ACL injury. He won’t be returning any time soon. And with that, you’re all up to speed.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

