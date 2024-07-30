Tomorrow night brings the first high profile match (well, sort of) for Real Madrid since they claimed yet another Champions League crown. The reigning champions of Europe, yet again, will take on AC Milan at the home of the Chicago Bears, in the heartland of the United States.

It’s a meaningless friendly, yes, but it’s still going to be a big night, and it should draw a big crowd.

Soccer Champions Tour FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Competition: Club Friendly Stream/TV: ESPN+

Team News: Real Madrid AC Milan

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid AC Milan

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

By many measures, Real Madrid are the most popular football/soccer/futbol team in the entire USA, so this should be pretty well attended. Of course, Lollapalooza is about to start up, and the streets around it are already closed down, so if you’re going to this match…well, prepare for the logistical nightmare that the city of Chicago just can’t seem to figure it out.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs AC Milan (Club Friendly)

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger, Garcia; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Paz; Palacios, Endrick, Brahim Diaz.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories