Kieran Trippier is making a lot of the “players who will/should/could leave their teams before the summer transfer window ends” lists. It’s easy to understand why. The English full back just doesn’t seem to be a part of the grand plan at St. James Park right now. Newcastle United could use him, as well as any other defender, or even their defensive midfielders for that matter, to help fill their biggest void at AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

The Geordies head to the south coast with a selection crisis at center back, due to injuries and suspension.

Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sun. Aug. 25, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Newcastle 8th, 3pts Bournemouth 9th, 1pt

PL Form: Newcastle W, +1 GD Bournemouth D 0 GD

What is the solution for manager Eddie Howe? There is no right or wrong answer, but this is what we’re going with. Most likely, this is the best first team option at Bournemouth.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

