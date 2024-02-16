Sitting 11 points adrift of the top four, it appears that Newcastle United won’t be returning to the UEFA Champions League next year. As a home match with AFC Bournemouth beckons, the Geordies are five points off the pace of a UEFA Europa League qualification slot.

Prior to this season’s crash out in the UCL group stages, Newcastle’s most recent continental competition experience was the 2012-2013 Europa League. Toon reached the quarter-finals, but were eventually eliminated by Benfica.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 17, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

PL Position: Newcastle 7th, 36 pts Bournemouth 13th, 27 pts

PL Form: Newcastle WDWLL Bournemouth LDDLL

While Newcastle hasn’t had sustained success in Europe, when compared to the other big money English clubs, the club supporters especially cherish these rare moments, with the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup standing out especially.

It was their first major European success. The 1968-1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, a precursor to the UEFA Cup (which is what the UEL is today), saw the Magpies beat Hungarian side Újpest FC in the final. This remains a very significant part of the club’s history, as European success remains rare for them.

At least they currently sit in line for a UEFA Europa Conference League slot for next season.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron; Anthony Gordon

