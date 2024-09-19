Alexander Isak is now a doubt for Newcastle United’s visit to Fulham FC this weekend after the Swedish striker picked up a toe injury this week, according to the Daily Mail. This supplements the eye problem that he suffered in last weekend’s win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manager Eddie Howe hasn’t spoken on the toe problem yet, but he did say this on the other issue:

‘It was his eye, but I’m not 100 per cent sure what the issue was. I just knew he had to come off.”

“We’ll find out more afterwards. I don’t know whether it’s serious or not, but we absolutely hope not. He’s such an important player for us.”

He is absolutely right- Alexander Isak is a very important player for them. That cannot be overstated.

Elsewhere there is new reports on Callum Wilson (lower back injury), and apparently it’s not just a knock that might make him a doubt for this match. It’s actually more serious, and it’ll keep him out until the October international break.

So tack that on to the long-term injuries with Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles (both with cruciate ligament injuries in their knees) and Lewis Miley (also a knee problem), and all of a sudden, you now have considerable contingent on the treatment table.

At least it is still nowhere near as bad as what Howe had to deal with last season.

