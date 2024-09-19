Unbeaten Newcastle United (yes, you read that right, the Geordies are undefeated) will head to Craven Cottage on Saturday to meet a Fulham FC team that has a lot of talent, but also happens off to a slow start. Sitting third in the table, and not having European football to be concerned about, Newcastle United have to be optimistic, at least right now, about the prospects of making a push for the top four this season.

Despite some injury concerns, Alexander Isak in particular, you got to like Toon’s chances of adding another three points here.

Newcastle United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 21, 3pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Standing, Form: Fulham 12th, 5 pts LWDD Newcastle 3rd, 10 pts WDWD

Google Result Probability: Fulham 34% Draw 27% Newcastle 39%

Here is who we think Eddie Howe will select, in his first team, for the Saturday afternoon affair with the Cottagers.

Magpies Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

