Last night’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was maybe not a truly fitting result for Newcastle United. The Magpies outshot Spurs 19-8, putting seven on goal to Tottenham’s two. However, the outcome is the outcome, and that is that. Newly promoted Burnley FC are the next opponent, and that provides a wonderful opportunity for a win.

The Clarets are indeed struggling, even more so than your typical newly promoted club.

Burnley FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 6, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Newcastle United 13th, 19 pts, LLWWD Burnley FC 19th, 10 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 75% Draw 16% Burnley FC 9%

Also, this is a match-up that bodes pretty well for Eddie Howe and his men, so if they don’t bag all three points here, it will mark a huge upset. Here is the strongest possible lineup right now, given all things considered.

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI vs Burnley FC

Aaron Ramsdale; Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories