When Manchester United travel to West Ham United this weekend it will be a matchup of two clubs that just do not get ROI on their player signings. Both of these clubs have frequently splashed the cash in recent years, only to not get results, so far, this season.

Both United and West Ham currently sit on the second page of the Premier League standings, which is very pathetic considering their payrolls for players and coaches.

Manchester United at West Ham United FYIs

Team News: United West Ham

Kickoff: Sun Oct 27, 2024, London Stadium, 3pm

Premier League Position: United 11 points, 12th Hammers 8 points, 15th

Google Result Probability: United win 42% Draw 25% Irons win 33%

Odds: West Ham to win: 15/8, Draw: 27/10, Man United to win: 13/10 So with that in mind, let’s just skip any further preamble and just get to the lineup predictions.

Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez; Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta; Michael Antonio.

Manchester United

Andre Onana; Victor Lindelof, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

