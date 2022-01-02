Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

January 1, 2022 By 1 Comment
Share

Manchester United will host Wolves in the final fixture of the Premier League’s new year’s round. In this edition of Monday night football, United are substantially favored, to the tune of 3/5, with a draw priced at 10/3.

Wolves meanwhile are backed to the tune of 11/2. It’s easy to see where the oddsmakers are coming from, as United interim manager Ralf Ragnick still has not lost while he’s been at the wheel. Let’s take a look at who he might select for his first team in this one.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Jan 3, 5:30pm, Old Trafford

Watch Party/Book Signing: If you’re in the Chicago area, come on out to Fado and watch the match and meet the author “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America.

He’ll be signing copies of his book!

Team news for both sides: go here

Google Result Probability: United win 61%   Draw  23%   Wolves win 16%

Premier League Form Guide: United WDWWW   Wolves DWLLD

Premier League Position: United 7th, 31 pts    Wolves 8th, 25 pts

wolverhampton wanderers

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Prediction: United 1, Wolves 0

While the Red Devils have been up and down a lot lately, they should, emphasize the word should, take care of business here, against a side that has given that some trouble in recent years.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Comments

  1. Anonymous says
    January 2, 2022 at 1:32 AM

    Why not starting sancho and pogba

Speak Your Mind