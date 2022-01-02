Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Manchester United will host Wolves in the final fixture of the Premier League’s new year’s round. In this edition of Monday night football, United are substantially favored, to the tune of 3/5, with a draw priced at 10/3.
Wolves meanwhile are backed to the tune of 11/2. It’s easy to see where the oddsmakers are coming from, as United interim manager Ralf Ragnick still has not lost while he’s been at the wheel. Let’s take a look at who he might select for his first team in this one.
Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Mon. Jan 3, 5:30pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Google Result Probability: United win 61% Draw 23% Wolves win 16%
Premier League Form Guide: United WDWWW Wolves DWLLD
Premier League Position: United 7th, 31 pts Wolves 8th, 25 pts
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani
Prediction: United 1, Wolves 0
While the Red Devils have been up and down a lot lately, they should, emphasize the word should, take care of business here, against a side that has given that some trouble in recent years.
