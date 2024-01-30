Marcus Rashford will be available against Wolves on Thursday night, but we’re not predicting him to be present in the starting lineup. This latest incident is another example of what has been a pattern with Marcus Rashford, MBE.

He’s been late to meetings, gone out partying just hours after his side was humiliated by their rivals, etc. etc. etc.

Please refer to this video which contains some very poignant insight from club legend Gary Neville:

Gary Neville with some advice for Marcus Rashford: “Your timing’s got to be right.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SnDuJDp7KU — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 30, 2024

Man United at Wolves FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. Feb. 1, 8:15, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Result Probability: Wolves 35% Man United 39% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Wolves DWWWL, 19 pts, 11th Man United DLWLD, 32 pts, 8th

While Rashford has been living off the idea of his being a Mancunian for a very long time, at least he’s apologized for his actions. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo never did.

For better or worse, Rashford is the face of the club, player wise.

And thus, every time he suffers a dip in form, like he has this season, his off-the-pitch issues get amplified.

Because people then want to talk about how those could be affecting his on-the-pitch issues.

So if Rashford is out, then who is in? Well, you can see that below.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

