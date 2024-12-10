Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has one major advantage over his predecessor Erik ten Hag- a much closer to full fitness squad. Right now, as the festive period approaches, this is the healthiest the United roster has been this season. This gives Amorim a chance to do some squad rotation on Thursday in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen, and below is what we think that looks like.

Manchester United at Viktoria Plzen FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Dec 12, 5:45pm, Doosan Arena

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standings, Form: Man United 12th 9pts +3 GD DDDWW Viktoria Plzen 13th 9 pts +2 GD DDDWW

In picking our lineup, we continue the trend of Marcus Rashford not starting. It’s clear his role at the club is diminishing by the week, and one has to wonder if he’ll back next season. It’s not fair to totally pick on him though, as none of the players in attack are very productive or efficient.

Still, with a void in the goal-scoring department, someone needs to step up, and Rashford is blowing his chance.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Viktoria Plzen

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lucha Martinez; Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories