Ahead of the visit from AFC Bournemouth, the saga regarding Marcus Rashford is the dominant story line for all things Manchester United. Of course, it has really been covered, plenty enough, so we don’t need to spend too much time on it. After all, The Telegraph has been absolutely OBSESSED with it, producing more than a story per day for the past week-and-a-half.

Dude, we get it already! While Rashford is supposedly available for selection this weekend, we’re certainly not predicting it!

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec 22, 2pm, Old Trafford

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 24% Draw 24% Man United 52%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 6th, 25 pts, LWWWD Man United 13th, 22 pts, DWLLW

Rashford will likely leave the club in the summer, but you never know, maybe they will find a way to strike a deal with somebody in January. Another player who fell way down the pecking order, but finds himself back in the mix again now is Alejandro Garnacho.

He made an appearance in midweek, so maybe we see him in a starting assignment here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

