Marcus Rashford is back available again for Sunday’s Premier League fixture versus AFC Bournemouth, says manager Ruben Amorim. Rashford was dropped entirely, out of the squad completely, for last weekend’s Manchester Derby win and the EFL Cup elimination loss to Tottenham last night. Rashford also declared his intentions to leave the club, obviously this has become a bit of a thing right now.

Especially so given how his absence is not due to a suspension, or injury.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec 22, 2pm, Old Trafford

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 24% Draw 24% Man United 52%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 6th, 25 pts, LWWWD Man United 13th, 22 pts, DWLLW

Man United Team News vs Bournemouth

Asked if Rashford was available, the United boss responded: “Yes, of course.” Ok, so the “of course” part seems a bit weird, given all that has happened recently. Amorim was then pressed on whether or not the native Mancunian forward was being disciplined or not.

“No, no it’s the same thing guys,” Amorim answered. “It will be the same thing.” Ok then. However, we still don’t think Rashford will be selected here. Elsewhere the extremely injury prone Mason Mount is now set for an extended period on the sidelines. The muscular injury that he suffered last weekend is not a “day-to-day” kind of thing.

Amorim said that Mount will be out “several weeks,” adding:

“I don’t know the exact date but it’s going to be for long. That’s it, it’s part of football and you continue.”

In the 18 months since he moved over from Chelsea, Mount has only completed 90 minutes once for United, and never once in the Premier League, so it’s safe to say that he’s been a really expensive flop.

Speaking of guys who have suffered through an injury prone campaign, Victor Lindelof is back on the injured list after last night.

“The worst part is we don’t have time to train like you should do when you are recovering from a lot of injuries,” Amorim said in regards to We are always travelling, we have games and trainings, we don’t have all the team together and this is really hard to recreate the game before they come to the game.

“You can see with Vic.

“Vic was recovering, he trained really well, we pushed him, we made all the sprints he should do before he came to the game, but the game is a completely different world.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

