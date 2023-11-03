Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hit back at critics who claim his squad has no fight in them right now. Obviously, this is a response to former United winger Nani, who said a couple days ago that United have “no fighting spirit,” after Newcastle United thrashed them 3-0 on Wednesday night to dump them out of the League Cup (a competition they won last season).

Nani, who won a dozen trophies during his time with the Red Devils (2008-2015) said the following on Portuguese podcast ‘1 PARA 1’:

Manchester United Preview Content vs Fulham FC: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

“When we used to play at Manchester [United], one of the things that defined the club was that you could be losing 3-0 with 15 minutes, 10 minutes left in a game, and that’s when you saw what mental strength means. It’s no longer about talent, it’s about pushing the ball into the goal. We did that, we did what was necessary.”

Nani also defended Bruno Fernandes, his countryman and current lightning rod for criticism, given that he’s the team captain, and the side has been very disappointing this season. Some pundits and former United players have even called for Bruno to be stripped of the captaincy.

“Manchester already has great players,” said Nani.

“We have Bruno Fernandes. If Bruno Fernandes wasn’t playing well, I’d criticise him too, but for example, the sacrifice and effort he puts into the game, he does it. We see it. He works hard, gives his all, and contributes. It’s just that many others don’t keep up with it.”

At his weekly news conference today, Ten Hag said the following, when this issue was raised during the session and the question put to him:

“You can’t say that. Remember only the fight we showed against Brentford [to win the game in stoppage time]. If there wasn’t spirit in the dressing room and characters in the dressing room, you couldn’t do this. I have a good squad and I am convinced of the players in this dressing room. They can do a lot better but that is up to me. I have the responsibility to let them play better and I will put every effort in.”

He has a point in regards to the Brentford match. As the ending to that game was indeed special. However, that was only one match, and this team still sits eighth in the table. Already eliminated from one cup competition, they look likely to be knocked out of a second one rather soon. This season has already seen the wheels come off.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories