Erik ten Hag Set to Sign New Contract Extension

What a reversal of fortune this summer for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. On the eve of the FA Cup Final there widespread, credible reports that he was to be sacked, regardless of that match’s result.

Ten Hag was defiant- calling out both club supporters with unrealistic expectations and club leadership for not truly believing in him.

?? EXCL: Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed. Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms. ?? There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/H5HMX2jT7N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

After a long, tedious process, the front office green-lighted his stay, and now that will be extended.

As you can see, in the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, ETH will not just stay to see out his deal. He’ll have some more seasons added on to it. Additionally, there will be some changes in the backroom staff. Ruud van Nistelrooy is a club legend, and it looks very likely that he’ll take himself out of the running for the Burnley job, in order to take this gig at United, on Ten Hag’s staff.

What a whole soap opera this has been! For more on the whole process you can go here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

