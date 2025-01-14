Whenever Manchester United and Southampton FC get together, it’s a golden opportunity to reflect on July 2020, when Saints accomplished what was perhaps the most brilliant kit launch of all-time. SFC made a video game, in 1980s 8-bit (or maybe 16-bit) style that was based on the history of the club.

The game included some fun-loving shots at both Man United and Liverpool.

Manchester United vs Southampton FC

Kick off: Thurs. January 16, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Result Probability: Southampton 10% Man United 74% Draw 16%

PL Form, Position: Southampton LDLLLL, 6 pts, 20th Man United WLLLD, 23 pts, 14th

Guess what happened that season when United and Southampton played each other? You can see it in the photo above. It appears that the 2020-21 United side wasn’t in a laughing mood about having shade thrown at their club’s history in a summer product rollout.

But that was then, and this is now. While Saints are once again absolutely atrocious, United isn’t good this season. So you won’t see 9-0, or anything like that.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Andre Onana; Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes; Rasmus Hojlund

