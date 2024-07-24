Sancho, Yoro, Maguire Included in Man United USA Tour Squad

Just a couple of hours ago, Manchester United announced the squad that will travel to the United States of America, to take part in three friendlies across the pond. The previously frozen out Jadon Sancho is part of the travel party, having now fully reconciled with manager Erik ten Hag. Fellow Englishman and central defender Harry Maguire is too, as he’s now fully match fit again.

The second signing of the summer transfer window, Leny Yoro is making the trip, but the first signing, Joshua Zirkzee, will not.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5pm local, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Competition: club friendly

Team News: Arsenal Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester United

Tour Squad Lists: Arsenal Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Zirkzee is on holiday, having just completed international duty with the Netherlands at the 2024 European Championships. Also not taking part, due to their recently having been on international duty at the Euros or the Copa America are the following players: Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Pellistri and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United 2024 USA Preseason Tour Travel Squad

Final Third

Antony, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Ethan Wheatley

Midfield

Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal Mejbri, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon

Back Line

Harry Amass, Rhys Bennett, Jonny Evans, Will Fish. Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Sam Murray, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Leny Yoro

Goalkeepers Union

Tom Heaton, Demot Mee, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories