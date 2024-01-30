Man United Team News at Wolves: Rashford, Mount, Wan-Bissaka

Marcus Rashford will reportedly be available on Thursday night when Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers. As covered, in various outlets all across the world, Rashford was spotted in a Belfast nightclub in the wee hours of Friday morning, and soon afterward he phoned in as too sick to report to training.

He was then left out of the squad entirely on the weekend, where United beat Newport County in a FA Cup clash.

? BREAKING: Manchester United statement on Marcus Rashford. “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions”. “This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed”. ?? Rashford, back to training and available for selection. pic.twitter.com/3Qy1jRaWlR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Man United at Wolves FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. Feb. 1, 8:15, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Result Probability: Wolves 35% Man United 39% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Wolves DWWWL, 19 pts, 11th Man United DLWLD, 32 pts, 8th

The club released a public statement, where they indicated Rashford had shown contrition, and they now declared the matter as closed.

According to some reports, Rashford was fined an amount that comparable to two weeks pay for his actions.

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere in regards to United, Tyrell Malacia (knee surgery recovery) and Victor Lindelof (groin surgery recovery) are still out injured with a return to action, for both, likely in the middle of next month.

Meanwhile Anthony Martial (groin surgery recovery) is now sidelined until April. As it turns out, his fitness situation was much worse than they led us to believe.

Meanwhile Sofyan Amrabat is away on international duty, with Morocco, at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mason Mount (calf) is still not ready to return, but his comeback is thought to not be too far off.

Finally, Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out on the weekend, due to an unspecified injury, so he’s a doubt here.

Shifting gears to Wolves, Pablo Sarabia (calf) is out due to injury while Joao Gomes will miss this one due to a suspension.

Hee-chan Hwang and Boubacar Traore will be absent too, as they are away representing their respective countries on international duty.

