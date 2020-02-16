N’Golo Kante Plays Down Vengeance Angle in Man United Rematch

Across all competitions, Manchester United has certainly had Chelsea’s number lately. For whatever reason, it’s just a very favorable match-up for United and it hasn’t gone well for the Blues as of late. In their last league meeting, on opening day, the Red Devils absolutely thrashed the southwest London side at Old Trafford.
Tomorrow night comes the rematch at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea midfield maestro N’ Golo Kante says it’s not all about avenging the result of the first meeting/reverse fixture. There is so much more at stake.
“Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it’s a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more,” midfielder Kante said.
“It’s an important game for both teams. We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don’t look at this.”
“We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that’s why we need to win, not to get revenge.”
Kante and company currently sit in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, two points ahead of Sheffield United. Manchester United are six points off the pace, so a win here gets them right back in the thick of the top four race.
At the same time, Chelsea could knock United out of it with a win, as the Red Devils would be nine points out with not much time left in the season to make up ground.
Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs
February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Form Guide: Chelsea DDLWL Manchester United DLLWL
Odds: Chelsea win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Manchester United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%, Draw 27%, Manchester United win 23%
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind