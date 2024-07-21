Erik ten Hag Gives Update on Future of Scott McTominay

“We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs,” United manager Erik Ten Hag said this weekend in regards to McTominay.

Midfielder Scott McTominay has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer transfer window. West Ham United reportedly had a bid for McTominay rejected while Galatasaray are said to be interested as well. Now there are reports that both Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the £40 million ($52m) rated Scottish midfielder.

“He scored 10 goals last season and also performed very well for Scotland, so there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. He can contribute as we saw last season. He can play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

Indeed well into this past season, McTominay was surprisingly still the team’s leading scorer. Maybe that says more about the forwards, or the very slow start that Rasmus Hojlund got off to, but the facts are the facts. McTominay is not PFA Best XI material by any means, but he’s very solid and reliable.

He’s better than a lot of United fans give him credit for. After all, why do you think this midfield man is in demand by so many teams?

Given that Scotland had an early exit from the Euros, McTominay will soon see his post international duty holiday come to an end. He is expected to join up this coming week with the rest of the United squad that will compete in a set of friendlies in the United States over the next fortnight.

