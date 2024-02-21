Lots of injury news for Manchester United, as we head into the next fixture, a visit from Fulham. None of the news is good, as there is now a full blown crisis at the left back position. There were reports today that Tyrell Malacia still has no definitive timeline for return from his serious knee injury.

Meanwhile Luke Shaw (unspecified) is likely going to be out much longer than had been initially thought.

If anyone sees either Tyrell Malacia or Mason Mount, please call the missing persons hotline cos I’m convinced we’ve lost them. pic.twitter.com/T9xJF7w8S1 — Emma (@UTDEmma_) February 15, 2024

Fulham FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Feb. 24, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Feb. 24, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Position: Man United 6th, 44 pts Fulham 12th, 29 pts

Form Guide: Man United WWWWD Fulham LWDDL

Result Probability: Man United 62% Fulham 17% Draw 21%

Mason Mount (calf/shin/heel) is also missing in action, and will be for a considerable amount of time. I hope you’re enjoying these social media postings about Malacia (here’s another one below) because they are simply spot on.

He had setbacks during his rehab process,” Ten Hag said about Malacia and his situation on February 15th.

Tyrell Malacia is now considered a missing person, Álvaro Fernández is in Portugal & Sergio Reguilón is at Brentford. I feel for Victor Lindelof, because he’s been set up to fail being played at left back with Luke Shaw injured – Shaw is not durable, he needs a ready made backup. — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) February 18, 2024

“It takes too long; it’s bad for him. Bad for us. But now we’ve turned a point, and it’s positive – he will return soon on the pitch. I don’t think then it will take long before he’s returning in the team training.

“Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks.

A lot of people are making the same joke about Malacia, saying he’s disappeared, right now, and I can’t blame them. It’s too funny, because it’s true. Shaw has no return date either.

“I can’t tell [how serious it is],” Ten Hag said of Shaw two days ago.

“We have to wait a minimum until tomorrow to see what’s going on. Clear, when you come off, it doesn’t look great.”

Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain out as long-term injury absentees.

