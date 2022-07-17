Lisandro Martinez Undergoing Man United Medical, Finalizing Paperwork

We are pretty much at here we go time now in regard to Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United. The Ajax defender has flown to Manchester to undergo his medical, get his work visa and obtain international clearance.

Everything is expected to go smoothly, and the club should make an official announcement of his arrival within the next day or two. With Christian Eriksen having been announced on Friday, Martinez will become the third addition of the summer.

Lisandro Martinez is set to undergo his Man Utd medical on Saturday in Manchester. He will sign a five-year contract worth just over £120,000-a-week.#MUFC — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 15, 2022

The 24-year-old Argentinian comes over after having making 74 appearances for Ajax and scoring six goals in three seasons. Martinez can play center back, a position which is kind of a nightmare for United right now.

He’s also versatile enough to play in the middle of the park, and that position is probably United’s biggest area of need right now.

They are chasing a defensive midfielder right now, FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but that pursuit took a turn for the worse today. United would be best served by pursuing another option to fill that need.

Lisandro Martinez is a solid pickup for Old Trafford, but he’s not expected to join the team in Australia, where they are currently on tour. After a moribund start, United’s summer transfer window is starting to really come into form now.

Expect some more action between now and deadline day. And welcome to Manchester United Lisandro Martinez.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories