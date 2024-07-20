Leny Yoro Trains with Man United for the First Time

Manchester United moved very quickly in signing Leny Yoro from Lille. On Monday personal terms are agreed. By Tuesday we learned that the 18-year-old central defender was undergoing his United medical.

By Thursday he was formally announced and already training with his new side.

Leny Yoro and his brothers at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/PlFJITXA1l — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 18, 2024

Here are some of the photos and videos from his first Red Devils training session.

United beat Real Madrid to the signature of this teenage center back, and that has gotten the football world talking. Yoro brought his family along for the latest adventure.

Leny Yoro now joins the very impressive youth movement going on at Manchester United.

Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are the three biggest other names that come to mind. Exciting times are ahead for MUFC and their supporters.

