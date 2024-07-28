Man United Team News vs Real Betis: Hojlund, Yoro, Wan-Bissaka

The first rule for preseason matches is stay healthy at all costs. That didn’t happen last night, in the “Rivals in Red” defeat at the hands of Arsenal in Los Angeles. Manager Erik ten Hag discussed the injuries that Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund suffered last night.

“We have to wait over 24 hours and then we know hopefully more,” The Dutchman said.

MUFC Tour 2024 FYIs

Manchester United vs Real Betis

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Wednesday July 31, 7pm PST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

Man United Team News

“We were careful especially with Leny, he did only 50% from the sessions…Let’s be positive and see what is the outcome.” Both players exited early with lower body injuries. Yoro left limping, with an apparent ankle injury, so his situation appears worse. Hojlund looked fine, as he was walking around the mixed zone later, but what’s going on underneath the surface with him?

It has been reported to be a hamstring issue, and those are just not to be messed with.

Hard to say, as the club aren’t shedding any light on the situation. United suffered through 66 separate incidents of injury or illness to players last season, so they will obviously be extra cautious here in the preseason. Don’t expect to see Hojlund or Yoro risked here.

Moving on to some transfer rumors, which could shape the roster for this match..

??? Noussair Mazraoui, waiting for Man United. He wants the move and his agent Pimenta is still in talks for both Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. All depends on Wan-Bissaka now. ?? https://t.co/W43nL4LU6j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2024

Yes, according to Fab, Bayern Munich right back Noussair Mazraoui could be the club’s next signing. However, it is all dependent on them selling off Aaron Wan-Bissaka first. Now AWB has been linked with a few clubs this summer, and there have been plenty of transfer rumors swirling about him, but nothing has actually come close to materializing, and we don’t know if/when that will.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories